DMK Launches Statewide 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Membership Drive
The DMK initiated a 45-day campaign titled 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' aimed at enrolling 30% of voters as party members across polling stations. The campaign, led by CM M K Stalin, involves an inclusive outreach to unify people beyond caste and religion for the protection of Tamil Nadu's identity.
On Thursday, the DMK launched an extensive 45-day statewide campaign named 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' focusing on enrolling 30% of voters as party members in each polling station.
Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin catalyzed the initiative at Alwarpet, while party leaders and public representatives continued the membership drive in their constituencies.
This door-to-door campaign also highlights the DMK's welfare schemes and seeks to gather public support for the state's autonomy and cultural heritage without external influence.
