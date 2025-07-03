DMK Launches Statewide 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Membership Drive

On Thursday, the DMK launched an extensive 45-day statewide campaign named 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu,' focusing on enrolling 30% of voters as party members in each polling station.

Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin catalyzed the initiative at Alwarpet, while party leaders and public representatives continued the membership drive in their constituencies.

This door-to-door campaign also highlights the DMK's welfare schemes and seeks to gather public support for the state's autonomy and cultural heritage without external influence.

