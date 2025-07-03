The U.S. labor market showed resilience in June as job growth exceeded expectations and unemployment dropped to 4.1%, potentially influencing Federal Reserve decisions on interest rate cuts in September.

While nonfarm payrolls increased significantly, experts note a broader slowdown in job creation, impacted by President Trump's policies, including tariffs and spending cuts, altering public economic perceptions.

Indicators hint at potential labor market fatigue, with unemployment predicted to increase later this year, possibly prompting the Federal Reserve to reconsider easing monetary policies to stabilize the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)