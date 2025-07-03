Left Menu

U.S. Job Market Holds Steady, Signals Potential Shift in Federal Reserve Policy

In June, U.S. job growth remained robust with unemployment falling to 4.1%, defying expectations. Despite a significant rise in nonfarm payrolls, job growth is slowing, influenced by government policies. Economists predict rising unemployment could spur the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy by September.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:13 IST
The U.S. labor market showed resilience in June as job growth exceeded expectations and unemployment dropped to 4.1%, potentially influencing Federal Reserve decisions on interest rate cuts in September.

While nonfarm payrolls increased significantly, experts note a broader slowdown in job creation, impacted by President Trump's policies, including tariffs and spending cuts, altering public economic perceptions.

Indicators hint at potential labor market fatigue, with unemployment predicted to increase later this year, possibly prompting the Federal Reserve to reconsider easing monetary policies to stabilize the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

