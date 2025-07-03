Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Reshuffle: Sanjeev Arora Steps In, Kuldeep Dhaliwal Steps Out

Sanjeev Arora was inducted as a Cabinet minister in Punjab, replacing Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who resigned. Arora now holds the portfolios of Industry, Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs. The Punjab Cabinet remains at 16 ministers, with Arora's induction marking the seventh reshuffle under CM Bhagwant Mann.

Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:24 IST
Sanjeev Arora, newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West, was inducted into the Punjab Cabinet following the seventh reshuffle by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Arora takes over from Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who resigned, keeping the cabinet's strength at 16 ministers.

Arora assumes the portfolios of Industry, Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs—previously managed by Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who retains other key departments. Arora's rise follows his victory in the Ludhiana West bypoll on June 19, succeeding the late MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Dhaliwal publicly expressed his continued commitment to Punjab's welfare and loyalty to the Aam Aadmi Party. Arora thanked CM Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for their trust and vowed to serve with dedication. The reshuffle is aimed at revitalizing governance and development in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

