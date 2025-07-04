PM Modi arrives in Trinidad and Tobago on two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen the bilateral relationship. Modi was received by his counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar at Piarco International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour. Several Cabinet ministers and senators were also present to greet the prime minister. Cultural performances took place at the airport, and Modi met people dressed as characters from Indian mythology.

''Landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport,'' Modi said in a post on X.

''This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,'' he added. This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

''May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!'' he said in a separate post, attaching pictures from his welcome.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the Indian community welcomed him with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi.' An orchestra performed and another group performed traditional Bhojpuri Chautaal rhythms.

''Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain,'' the prime minister said on X.

''PM @narendramodi has arrived in the capital city of Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago, to a warm ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. In a special gesture, PM was received by PM @MPKamla and members of her Cabinet & several other dignitaries at the airport,'' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the Indian community's enthusiasm ''reflected the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared heritage between the two nations.'' During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

Before leaving for Trinidad and Tobago, Modi said he was ''looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages.'' He is scheduled to attend a community event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, later in the day. Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he held talks with the country's top leadership and the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)