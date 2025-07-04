Bolivian congress brawls over China, Russia lithium deals

Bolivia's energy minister was doused with water and pelted with garbage on Thursday as chaos erupted in congress during a debate on controversial lithium contracts with Chinese and Russian firms that could bring in investments worth some $2 billion. It was the latest outburst of growing tension over Bolivia's efforts to fast-track foreign investment to exploit its lithium reserves, which are among the largest in the world.

Opposition lawmakers and others loyal to former President Evo Morales disrupted the lower house session that targeted Energy Minister Alejandro Gallardo as he tried to defend the pending contracts. "They are trying to swindle us," said opposition lawmaker Daniel Rojas, one of those opposing the contracts they say are unfavorable to the state, and demanding that profits for Bolivia be secured before the lithium is sold.

Thursday's session devolved into scuffles, with lawmakers pushing, shouting and throwing stacks of paper at congressional leaders. Video images showed an opposition lawmaker, Maria Salazar, tussling with another member, while a lawmaker later tore away an umbrella from a chamber leader using it to try and bat away the barrage.

Legislators and civic leaders from the mineral-rich Potosi region, home to Bolivia's vast lithium deposits, joined the protest. "We warn (President) Luis Arce, (and) the leader of the lower house, if you continue insisting on this illegal and unconstitutional process, you will be met with a mobilized population," said opposition lawmaker Lissa Claros.

Protesters said they feared the deals would not benefit local communities and would cause environmental damage. "We want conditions so that the local people ... can have a dignified life," said Alberto Perez Ramos, president of the Potosi Civic Committee (COMCIPO).

"The government isn't interested in that; the government is only interested in its own pockets."

