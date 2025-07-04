Hong Kong’s light fades as another pro-democracy party folds

Sydney, Jul 4 (The Conversation) The demise of one of Hong Kong's last major pro-democracy parties, the League of Social Democrats, is the latest blow to the city's crumbling democratic credentials.

The league is the third major opposition party to disband this year. The announcement coincides with the fifth anniversary this week of the national security law, which was imposed by Beijing to suppress pro-democracy activity.

The loss of this grassroots party, historically populated by bold and colourful characters, vividly illustrates the dying of the light in once-sparkling Hong Kong.

The city is now greyed and labouring under a repressive internal security regime that has crushed civil society's freedoms and democratic ambitions.

Authoritarian crackdown The world witnessed Hong Kong at its brightest during the 2014 Umbrella Movement, when hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters camped out on city streets for several months.

We also saw the brutal sequel in 2019, when paramilitarised police sought to put down further civil unrest and protesters fought back.

Since then, "lawfare" has been the preferred strategy of China's national government and its Hong Kong satellite. The new approach has included a vast security apparatus and aggressive prosecutions.

When Beijing intervened in July 2020, it was nominally about national security. In reality, the new law was designed and used to bring Hongkongers to heel.

Civil freedoms were further curtailed by a home-grown security law, introduced last year to fill the gaps.

International standards such as the Johannesburg Principles, endorsed by the United Nations, require national security laws to be compatible with democratic principles, not to be used to eliminate democratic activity.

Prison or exile The League of Social Democrats occupied the populist left of the pro-democracy spectrum. It stood apart from contemporaries such as the Democratic Party and the Civic Party, which were dominated by professionals and elites, and have since been disbanded.

The League was most notably represented by the likes of "Long Hair" Leung Kwok-hung– known for his Che Guevara t-shirts and banana-throwing – and broadcaster and journalism academic Raymond Wong Yuk-man, also known as "Mad Dog".

Despite their rambunctious styles, these men had real political credentials and were repeatedly elected to legislative office. But Leung is now imprisoned for subversion, while Wong has left for Taiwan.

Party leaders such as Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit and Figo Chan Ho-wun were also prominent within the Civil Human Rights Front. It was responsible for the annual July 1 protest march that attracted hundreds of thousands of people every year. The front is yet another pro-democracy organisation that has dissolved.

Sham and Chan have been jailed for subversion and unlawful assembly under the colonial-era Public Order Ordinance, which has been used to prosecute hundreds of activists.

Zero tolerance The demise of these diverse organisations are not natural occurrences, but the result of a deliberate authoritarian programme.

Under China, Hong Kong's political system has been half democratic at best. But it now resembles something from the darkest days of colonialism, with pre-approved candidates, appointed legislators and zero tolerance for critical voices.

The effort to eliminate opposition has seen the pro-independence National Party formally banned and scores of pro-democracy figures jailed after mass trials.

Activists and watchdogs are stymied by the national security law. It criminalises – among other things – engagement and lobbying with international organisations and foreign governments.

Distinctive voices such as law professor Benny Tai Yiu-ting, media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and firebrand politician Edward Leung Tin-kei have been jailed and silenced, as have many moderates and lesser-known figures.

Shattered dreams Then there are the millions of ordinary Hongkongers whose dreams of a liberal and self-governing region under mainland China's umbrella – as promised in the lead up to the 1997 handover – have been shattered.

Some activists have fled overseas. The more outspoken are the subjects of Hong Kong arrest warrants.

But countless ex-protesters remain in the city, where it is impermissible to speak critically of power, and where mandatory patriotic education may ensure new generations will never even think to speak up.

Much blame lies with the British, who failed to institute democratic elections until the last gasp of their rule in Hong Kong. This was despite the colony tolerating liberalism and habit-forming democratic activity over a longer period.

Now China, after almost three decades in charge, has responded to democratic challenges by defaulting to authoritarian control. Hong Kong can only be grateful it has been spared a Tiananmen-style incident. Nor has it experienced the full genocidal extent of the so-called "peripheries playbook" Beijing has used in Tibet and Xinjiang.

Turmoil and authoritarian swings in the United States and elsewhere give China an opportunity to present as a voice of reason on the international stage.

But we should not forget its commitment to repressive politics at home, nor what its support of belligerent regimes such as Putin's Russia might mean for Taiwan, the region and the world.

Above all, we should not forget the people, in Hong Kong and elsewhere, who made it their life's work to achieve democracy only to be rewarded with prison or exile.

