Mizoram BJP to prioritise reforms to strengthen party: Newly elected chief

Newly elected Mizoram BJP president Dr K Beichhua on Friday said the party would give priority to internal reformation to strengthen its organisation.

Addressing a party function in Aizawl, he said close coordination and oneness among workers are the topmost important elements to boost the BJP in the state.

''The BJP will grow in Mizoram if there is close coordination and love among party workers. The party will give priority to internal reformation,'' the three-time legislator said.

He urged party workers to work unitedly to bring development for the people of the state.

Beichhua said that he will work in close coordination with outgoing president Vanlalhmuaka and other party leaders.

Earlier, the state BJP president pledged to reform the party at the grassroots level. He had said that the party would make efforts to establish as many units as possible in rural areas.

Beichhua had said that a massive campaign would also be launched across the state to do away with the general perception of the BJP that it is anti-Christian.

He had said the BJP respected every religion and its topmost priority has been the development and uplift of the poor.

Beichhua had also said his party would make massive efforts to win the next assembly polls due in 2028 and form the government in the state.

