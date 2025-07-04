Left Menu

Vijay is chief ministerial candidate, declares TVK; rules out alliance with DMK, BJP

Vijay would undertake a statewide tour from September to December to meet voters and garner support for the party.A resolution passed at the meeting called upon the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka, while another flayed the union government for attempting to cover up the findings at Keezhadi that established an urban civilisation over 2,000 years ago.Another resolution condemned the BJP government at the Centre over the treatment of farmers during their protest in New Delhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:43 IST
Vijay is chief ministerial candidate, declares TVK; rules out alliance with DMK, BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Friday said its founder-president Vijay would be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election and ruled out any alliance with either the BJP or the DMK.

Vijay is all set to commence his statewide tour from September and the party would hold its second state-level conference in August.

Notably, the TVK did not rule out an alliance with the AIADMK, and gave indications of leading a separate alliance.

The party hit out at both the DMK and AIADMK for aligning with the Saffron party for their ''selfish political gains.'' Speaking at a meeting of the party's executive committee, which authorised him to decide on alliance, Vijay said the TVK would never form an alliance with either the ruling DMK or the BJP.

''The BJP wants to divide people on religious lines for cheap political gains. There will be no direct or indirect alliance with the opponents of our ideology and divisive forces. I firmly state that we will not have any truck with either the DMK or the BJP,'' he said.

Also, he flayed the DMK government over the proposal for establishing a Greenfield airport for Chennai at Parandur, and said the move would displace several thousands of families and severely affect agriculture in the neighbourhood.

The actor-politician, who would be making his electoral debut next year, criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for not visiting the people at Parandur and said, ''They are also our people… If you don't go and meet the people of Parandur area, then I am willing to bring them to meet you at the Secretariat.'' The meet also resolved to undertake a membership campaign to enroll two crore members. Vijay would undertake a statewide tour from September to December to meet voters and garner support for the party.

A resolution passed at the meeting called upon the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka, while another flayed the union government for attempting to 'cover up' the findings at Keezhadi that established an urban civilisation over 2,000 years ago.

Another resolution condemned the BJP government at the Centre over the 'treatment' of farmers during their protest in New Delhi. It also urged the state government to give up the proposal to establish the SIPCOT industrial expansion project at Melma.

The TVK would take up the cause of the mango farmers in the state, said a resolution read out by the party president at the meeting held in Panayur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025