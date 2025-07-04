Terrorism is enemy of humanity, global community must stand united to deny it any shelter or space: PM Modi

Terming terrorism as the enemy of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the global community must stand united to deny it any shelter or space.

In his address to the Joint Assembly of Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, Prime Minister Modi also announced that the Caribbean nation will be a priority nation for India.

''Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. This very Red House has itself witnessed the wounds of terror and the loss of innocent blood. We must stand united to deny terrorism any shelter or space,'' he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and the government of the Caribbean nation for standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

Modi said there are new challenges and the old institutions are struggling to deliver peace and progress.

''At the same time, the Global South is rising. They wish to see a new and fairer world order,'' PM Modi said, pushing for long-pending reforms of the United Nations.

Modi said he was humbled to be the first Indian Prime Minister to speak to the people in the iconic Red House, referring to the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago.

''Friends, when I look at the golden words of the Speaker's chair 'From the people of India to the people of Trinidad and Tobago', I feel a deep sense of emotion that the chair is not just a piece of furniture, but a powerful symbol of the friendship between our two nations,'' he said.

The Speaker's Chair in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago was gifted by India in 1968. The ornate chair carries an inscription -- ''From the People of India to the People of Trinidad and Tobago''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)