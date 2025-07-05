UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula hints at 2026 re-election bid
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggested on Friday that he will stand for re-election in 2026, but stopped short of making a formal announcement. "Get ready. If everything goes the way I am thinking, this country will, for the first time, have a president elected four times by the Brazilian people," Lula told an event in Rio de Janeiro.
"Get ready. If everything goes the way I am thinking, this country will, for the first time, have a president elected four times by the Brazilian people," Lula told an event in Rio de Janeiro. The 79-year-old leftist leader was elected in 2022 for his third non-consecutive term, having previously served as president between 2003 and 2010.
His remarks come as he faces a popularity crisis, with his approval ratings hovering around historic lows
amid high inflation
in Latin America's largest economy, and tensions with Congress
, where he lacks a solid coalition. Lula is Brazil's oldest sitting president ever and has had some
health scares , including a pair of emergency surgeries last year to treat and prevent bleeding in his head.
