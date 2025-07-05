Diplomatic Visits: Trump and Xi to Meet
U.S. President Donald Trump announced potential future visits between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders extended invitations during their last meeting, opening possibilities for diplomatic trips to their respective countries in the future.
In a move that could further diplomatic relations, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that he might pay a visit to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in China, or alternatively, receive him in the United States.
Last month, the leaders exchanged invitations to visit each other's countries, signifying a mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties through personal diplomatic engagements.
Whether by journeying to Beijing or hosting Xi in Washington, these potential visits highlight an ongoing dialogue between two of the world's leading economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
