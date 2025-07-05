Left Menu

TikTok's Future: U.S. Secures Deal Amid Deadline Pressure

President Donald Trump announced a 'pretty much' finalized deal on the sale of the TikTok app. Prior, Trump had set a deadline for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell its U.S. assets by September 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development regarding the future of the TikTok app in the United States, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that a deal is 'pretty much' in place.

Previously, the President had extended a deadline to September 17 for China-based ByteDance to sell its American operations, underscoring heightened diplomatic tensions.

This strategic move aims to address national security concerns associated with the data practices of the popular short-video platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

