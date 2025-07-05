TikTok's Future: U.S. Secures Deal Amid Deadline Pressure

In a significant development regarding the future of the TikTok app in the United States, President Donald Trump declared on Friday that a deal is 'pretty much' in place.

Previously, the President had extended a deadline to September 17 for China-based ByteDance to sell its American operations, underscoring heightened diplomatic tensions.

This strategic move aims to address national security concerns associated with the data practices of the popular short-video platform.

