Samik Bhattacharya: Steering BJP's Bengal Revival with Inclusive Ideals

Samik Bhattacharya, a soft-spoken RSS loyalist, takes charge as the new president of BJP's West Bengal unit. As the party gears up for the 2026 polls, Bhattacharya faces challenges like internal discord and cultural disconnect with voters, aiming to position an inclusive Hindutva approach to counter TMC's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 12:08 IST
With the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen seasoned and soft-spoken RSS loyalist Samik Bhattacharya to revive its troubled state unit. Amidst internal discord and grassroots disarray, Bhattacharya's leadership marks a pivotal moment.

Taking a more moderate stance on Hindutva, Bhattacharya aims to bridge the gap between the BJP and the Bengali electorate. The strategy emphasizes inclusivity over the previous hardline approach, contrasting with the rhetoric of leaders like Suvendu Adhikari.

Though Bhattacharya's vision seeks to align with the multicultural ethos of Bengal, he faces substantial challenges. The task of uniting a fragmented party while reconnecting with voters who have drifted since the 2021 polls requires tactical finesse and grassroots engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

