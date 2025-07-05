K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged: A Health Update
BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was discharged from a Hyderabad hospital after being admitted due to high blood sugar and low sodium levels. Hospital authorities confirmed he was under observation and medication was provided to stabilize his condition. Current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes for Rao’s swift recovery.
K Chandrasekhar Rao, the president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister of Telangana, was discharged from a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to party sources.
The 71-year-old leader had been admitted on July 3, suffering from high blood sugar and low sodium levels. Yashoda Hospitals reported on Thursday that Rao experienced general weakness, prompting his admission.
During his stay, Rao was closely monitored and received medication to stabilize his health. Current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inquired about his well-being and treatment and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery.
