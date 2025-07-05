Left Menu

K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged: A Health Update

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was discharged from a Hyderabad hospital after being admitted due to high blood sugar and low sodium levels. Hospital authorities confirmed he was under observation and medication was provided to stabilize his condition. Current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his best wishes for Rao’s swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:14 IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao Discharged: A Health Update
K Chandrasekhar Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Chief Minister of Telangana, was discharged from a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, according to party sources.

The 71-year-old leader had been admitted on July 3, suffering from high blood sugar and low sodium levels. Yashoda Hospitals reported on Thursday that Rao experienced general weakness, prompting his admission.

During his stay, Rao was closely monitored and received medication to stabilize his health. Current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inquired about his well-being and treatment and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025