South Korea-U.S. Relations: Diplomatic Discussions on Tariffs and Security

South Korea's presidential security advisor, Wi Sung-lac, plans to visit Washington from July 6-8 for discussions on key issues between South Korea and the United States. The visit comes amid talks on extending a freeze on U.S. tariffs and the potential for a summit between South Korean and U.S. leaders.

Updated: 05-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:34 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, is set to visit Washington from July 6-8, according to an announcement from the presidential office. The visit aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on major issues concerning U.S.-South Korea relations.

The visit coincides with South Korea's efforts to negotiate an extension of the current freeze on U.S. tariffs, which is due to expire soon. Ahead of this, South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo traveled to Washington for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other key officials.

Additionally, Wi's agenda in Washington is expected to include discussions about a possible summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office just last month.

