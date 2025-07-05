KTR Accepts Debate Challenge, Critiques Revanth Reddy's Agricultural Policies

KT Rama Rao, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, publicly accepted the challenge posed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a debate on each party's contributions to Telangana's farmers. Speaking from Telangana Bhavan, KTR urged Revanth to set a time and place, declaring his readiness to engage in this discussion "anywhere, anytime."

KTR questioned Revanth Reddy's understanding of agriculture, suggesting that Reddy lacked the knowledge to competently discuss farming issues. "Revanth Reddy doesn't even have basic knowledge about agriculture," he remarked, noting that he would allow Reddy 72 hours to prepare. "Otherwise, he'll embarrass himself talking about 'basins' and 'okra'," KTR added.

Further attacking Revanth's alliance, KTR accused him of aiding Chandrababu Naidu in diverting Telangana's water resources to Andhra Pradesh. KTR charged that projects such as Banakacharla were merely a disguise for exploiting Telangana's resources. "Revanth is looting Telangana's water and funds to please his mentor," KTR stated.

KTR contrasted the current and previous administrations, stating that the BRS established 'Raithu Rajyam' (Farmer's Rule) while the Congress brought back 'Emergency Rule' akin to Indira Gandhi's era. Highlighting the BRS's achievements, KTR cited the Rythu Bandhu initiative and the increase in paddy production, crediting KCR's leadership.

Accusing Congress of unfulfilled promises, KTR criticized the government for failing to provide the promised Rs 2,500 monthly to women and other benefits. He alleged that Congress's commitment to a Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver resulted in delivering only Rs 12,000 crore.

KTR continued his critique, mocking Congress's attempts to claim credit for BRS schemes. "Revanth boasts about issuing appointment letters for jobs we created," he taunted. KTR extended an open debate invitation, declaring he would be at Somajiguda Press Club to discuss the truth.

