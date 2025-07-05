Left Menu

KTR Accepts Debate Challenge, Critiques Revanth Reddy's Agricultural Policies

BRS's KT Rama Rao challenges Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to a debate on agricultural achievements in Telangana. Criticizing Reddy's preparedness and policies, KTR highlights BRS's success in farmer welfare and accuses the Congress of neglect and false promises. The open invite sets a platform for revelations on governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:10 IST
KTR Accepts Debate Challenge, Critiques Revanth Reddy's Agricultural Policies
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

KT Rama Rao, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, publicly accepted the challenge posed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for a debate on each party's contributions to Telangana's farmers. Speaking from Telangana Bhavan, KTR urged Revanth to set a time and place, declaring his readiness to engage in this discussion "anywhere, anytime."

KTR questioned Revanth Reddy's understanding of agriculture, suggesting that Reddy lacked the knowledge to competently discuss farming issues. "Revanth Reddy doesn't even have basic knowledge about agriculture," he remarked, noting that he would allow Reddy 72 hours to prepare. "Otherwise, he'll embarrass himself talking about 'basins' and 'okra'," KTR added.

Further attacking Revanth's alliance, KTR accused him of aiding Chandrababu Naidu in diverting Telangana's water resources to Andhra Pradesh. KTR charged that projects such as Banakacharla were merely a disguise for exploiting Telangana's resources. "Revanth is looting Telangana's water and funds to please his mentor," KTR stated.

KTR contrasted the current and previous administrations, stating that the BRS established 'Raithu Rajyam' (Farmer's Rule) while the Congress brought back 'Emergency Rule' akin to Indira Gandhi's era. Highlighting the BRS's achievements, KTR cited the Rythu Bandhu initiative and the increase in paddy production, crediting KCR's leadership.

Accusing Congress of unfulfilled promises, KTR criticized the government for failing to provide the promised Rs 2,500 monthly to women and other benefits. He alleged that Congress's commitment to a Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver resulted in delivering only Rs 12,000 crore.

KTR continued his critique, mocking Congress's attempts to claim credit for BRS schemes. "Revanth boasts about issuing appointment letters for jobs we created," he taunted. KTR extended an open debate invitation, declaring he would be at Somajiguda Press Club to discuss the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025