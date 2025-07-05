Left Menu

Bihar Under Scrutiny: Officials Face Accountability Over Businessman Murder

Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers vowed accountability in the Gopal Khemka murder case. An SIT investigates, targeting officials undermining swift justice. In sharp critique, Prashant Kishor equates current governance to past Jungle Raj chaos. Police action and promised compensation underscore the state's commitment, amid intensified debates over law enforcement efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:59 IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an in-depth investigation into the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, assuring the public that every angle is under scrutiny. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to expedite the probe, state action will follow promptly, and no perpetrator will evade justice.

Adding to the discourse, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha criticized officials for failing to act decisively, cautioning that those 'nurtured under the jungle raj' would face accountability. He reiterated the State government's vigilance over such officials and committed to compensating the victim's family while ensuring strict law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor accused the current administration of mirroring past lawlessness, criticizing the governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor drew parallels with Lalu Yadav's reign, claiming continuous law and order issues. Despite recent incidents such as the shooting in Siwan, the Bihar Police has reinforced its dedication to resolving these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

