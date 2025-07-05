Bihar Under Scrutiny: Officials Face Accountability Over Businessman Murder

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced an in-depth investigation into the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, assuring the public that every angle is under scrutiny. Speaking to reporters, Choudhary confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to expedite the probe, state action will follow promptly, and no perpetrator will evade justice.

Adding to the discourse, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha criticized officials for failing to act decisively, cautioning that those 'nurtured under the jungle raj' would face accountability. He reiterated the State government's vigilance over such officials and committed to compensating the victim's family while ensuring strict law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor accused the current administration of mirroring past lawlessness, criticizing the governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor drew parallels with Lalu Yadav's reign, claiming continuous law and order issues. Despite recent incidents such as the shooting in Siwan, the Bihar Police has reinforced its dedication to resolving these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)