Hebrew University Shuts Down Amid Joint Strikes

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has suspended all academic activities for a week amidst growing tensions in the region. This decision follows joint military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Approximately 170-180 Indian students, primarily researchers, are currently at the university. They remain safe, sheltered, and advised to stay close to protective shelters, according to student reports.

The university announced that examinations, assignments, and coursework scheduled for March 1–6 are postponed. In collaboration with the Home Front Command, the university will frequently reassess the situation and keep the university community informed. Psychological support is available via a special hotline operating daily from 08:20 to 18:30.