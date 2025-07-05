Left Menu

Bihar's Political Landscape Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Murder

The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has intensified political scrutiny in Bihar. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan calls for swift legal action, while Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary assures thorough investigation. Critic Prashant Kishor highlights similarities between current and past administrations, questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar is embroiled in political debate following the tragic murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed hope for prompt legal action to avert future crimes.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed that a Special Investigation Team has been set up, with no angle overlooked. Co-Deputy CM Vijay Sinha criticized officials for shortcomings and vowed accountability.

With political figures exchanging critiques, Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor highlighted similarities in governance styles between current leader Nitish Kumar and predecessor Lalu Yadav, questioning ongoing law and order issues.

