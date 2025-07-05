Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Clash over Language and Power

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for prioritizing power over regional interests at a rally celebrating a government retreat on Hindi in schools. He praised Raj Thackeray’s focus on Marathi pride. The rally highlighted the rift and political maneuvering within the Thackeray family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a political showdown in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lambasted Uddhav Thackeray for seeking power over Marathi interests during a public rally. The event, marking the state's decision to backtrack on making Hindi mandatory in schools, showcased a stark contrast between the approaches of the Thackeray cousins.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde praised Raj Thackeray for his commitment to Marathi culture, in contrast to Uddhav's alleged desperation for power. The rally, which saw the cousins share a stage after two decades, amplified longstanding family tensions amid speculation of new political alliances.

Shinde's comments come against the backdrop of possible electoral collaborations in Mumbai, reflecting deeper divisions within the Shiv Sena. Uday Samant, aligning with Shinde, underscored the differing motives behind each cousin's rhetoric, framing the narrative of a familial and political divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

