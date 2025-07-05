Lalu Prasad's Legacy: Passing the Baton to Tejashwi Ahead of Bihar Elections
RJD president Lalu Prasad announced a candidate survey for the Bihar assembly elections, with final decisions to be made with his son Tejashwi. Expressing trust in Tejashwi's leadership, Lalu acknowledged Rabri Devi's support. Despite health issues, he committed to supporting the party and urged nationwide strength.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD president Lalu Prasad has initiated a candidate survey. The 78-year-old politician plans to finalize nominations alongside his son, Tejashwi Yadav.
During a national council meeting, Prasad, visibly pleased with his son's performance, attributed the party's direction to Tejashwi, urging members to ensure his electoral success. While expressing gratitude to his wife, Rabri Devi, for her unwavering support during legal troubles, he also promised continued dedication to the party despite health challenges.
Delegates, including representatives from Kerala, were urged by Prasad to bolster party efforts across the nation, emphasizing unity as they prepare for the impending polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bengal's culture, pluralism, heritage facing threat under TMC rule, 2026 assembly polls fight for their existence: Samik Bhattacharya.
Bengal people made up their mind to end misrule of corrupt TMC govt in assembly polls: Newly appointed BJP president Samik Bhattacharya.
Rabri Devi Urges Resistance Against Electoral Document Demand
Rabri Devi Slams NDA, Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Bihar Transformation