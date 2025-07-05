Lalu Prasad's Legacy: Passing the Baton to Tejashwi Ahead of Bihar Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD president Lalu Prasad has initiated a candidate survey. The 78-year-old politician plans to finalize nominations alongside his son, Tejashwi Yadav.

During a national council meeting, Prasad, visibly pleased with his son's performance, attributed the party's direction to Tejashwi, urging members to ensure his electoral success. While expressing gratitude to his wife, Rabri Devi, for her unwavering support during legal troubles, he also promised continued dedication to the party despite health challenges.

Delegates, including representatives from Kerala, were urged by Prasad to bolster party efforts across the nation, emphasizing unity as they prepare for the impending polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)