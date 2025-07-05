Student Protests Ignite Over Governor's Alleged Agenda
Activists from the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) protested against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing him of pushing an RSS agenda in universities. The demonstration involved waving black flags at his convoy. Police detained the protesters. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) joined the ongoing protests against several issues with the Governor.
- Country:
- India
Students from the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), affiliated with the Congress party, staged a black flag protest against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the northern district on Saturday. The activists charged the Governor with attempting to enforce an RSS agenda in the state's universities.
Television footage captured the moment when two KSU members leaped towards the Governor's convoy, waving black flags as he traveled to Taliparamba for an event. In response, police swiftly pursued and detained the demonstrators, loading them into a police vehicle.
The protest is part of a larger movement against Arlekar, which sees participation from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), linked with the ruling CPI(M). Among their grievances is the Governor's decision to display a Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan during official ceremonies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Shukla Leads Yoga Day in Shimla, Champions Yoga's Role in Combating Drug Abuse
Kerala Governance in Turmoil: CPI(M) Challenges Governor's Actions Over RSS Involvement
Tensions Rise as Kerala Governor's Actions Spark Controversy Over RSS Influence
Kerala Raj Bhavan Dismisses Security Concerns for Governor as Baseless
Mizoram Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Governor's Participation