Language Wars Unite: A Tamil-Maharashtra Front Against Hindi Imposition

The imposition of Hindi, strongly opposed by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, has sparked resistance in Maharashtra. Leaders like M K Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray celebrate a victory with government withdrawal from the Hindi language policy. Stalin criticizes the BJP's agenda and calls for unity against language-based policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:23 IST
Language Wars Unite: A Tamil-Maharashtra Front Against Hindi Imposition
The opposition against the imposition of Hindi is gaining momentum beyond Tamil Nadu, with Maharashtra joining the fray, as stated by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The DMK-led uprising echoes in Maharashtra, showcasing a strong resistance against what they deem as an unfair language policy.

Stalin noted that the BJP had stepped back from enforcing Hindi as a mandatory third language in Tamil Nadu, following fears of potential backlash in Maharashtra. The political landscape in Maharashtra saw a notable rally led by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, uniting against the central government's policy.

Maharashtra's opposition, alongside Tamil Nadu's, calls for addressing grievances and cultural preservation, questioning the central government's insistence on Hindi prominence. The thrust by the BJP, Stalin argues, threatens the diverse cultural fabric of India, leading to a unified resistance for justice and equality in language policy.

