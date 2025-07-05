Goyal Hits Back: Demand for Apology After Vaccine Remarks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in a strong rebuke, asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize to India's scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry for his comments associating COVID-19 vaccines with heart attack deaths in the state.

Goyal criticized the Chief Minister, alleging he demeaned Indian scientists and startups which played a pivotal role during the pandemic. He highlighted India's status as the 'pharmacy of the world' and praised the indigenous development and large-scale export of vaccines.

Goyal further accused Siddaramaiah of supporting foreign agendas against India's growth and pharmaceutical achievements. The minister expressed disappointment over the perceived negativity, stressing the need for acknowledgment of India's pandemic response success.

(With inputs from agencies.)