Left Menu

Goyal Hits Back: Demand for Apology After Vaccine Remarks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has demanded an apology from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks linking COVID-19 vaccines to heart attack deaths, labeling it as an insult to India's scientific and pharmaceutical communities. Goyal accused the CM of undermining the country's achievements during the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:54 IST
Goyal Hits Back: Demand for Apology After Vaccine Remarks
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in a strong rebuke, asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize to India's scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry for his comments associating COVID-19 vaccines with heart attack deaths in the state.

Goyal criticized the Chief Minister, alleging he demeaned Indian scientists and startups which played a pivotal role during the pandemic. He highlighted India's status as the 'pharmacy of the world' and praised the indigenous development and large-scale export of vaccines.

Goyal further accused Siddaramaiah of supporting foreign agendas against India's growth and pharmaceutical achievements. The minister expressed disappointment over the perceived negativity, stressing the need for acknowledgment of India's pandemic response success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025