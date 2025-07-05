Goyal Hits Back: Demand for Apology After Vaccine Remarks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has demanded an apology from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks linking COVID-19 vaccines to heart attack deaths, labeling it as an insult to India's scientific and pharmaceutical communities. Goyal accused the CM of undermining the country's achievements during the pandemic.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in a strong rebuke, asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize to India's scientific community and the pharmaceutical industry for his comments associating COVID-19 vaccines with heart attack deaths in the state.
Goyal criticized the Chief Minister, alleging he demeaned Indian scientists and startups which played a pivotal role during the pandemic. He highlighted India's status as the 'pharmacy of the world' and praised the indigenous development and large-scale export of vaccines.
Goyal further accused Siddaramaiah of supporting foreign agendas against India's growth and pharmaceutical achievements. The minister expressed disappointment over the perceived negativity, stressing the need for acknowledgment of India's pandemic response success.
