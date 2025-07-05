Left Menu

Tucker Carlson's Bold Interview with Iranian President: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions

Tucker Carlson, a U.S. conservative talk show host, interviewed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on U.S.-Iran relations and regional tensions. The interview, conducted remotely, covered Iran's nuclear ambitions and diplomatic intentions. Carlson has also sought an interview with Israeli PM Netanyahu amid ongoing geopolitical discussions with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:23 IST
Tucker Carlson, a prominent U.S. conservative talk show host, announced on Saturday that he has conducted an interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The conversation, held through a translator, touched on pressing matters regarding U.S.-Iran relations and future diplomatic dynamics. Carlson intends to release the edited interview within days.

During the interview, Carlson posed straightforward questions to President Pezeshkian, such as Iran's intentions towards the United States and Israel. He deliberately avoided inquiries to which he anticipated getting evasive answers, including the status of Iran's nuclear program following recent U.S. military actions.

Simultaneously, the talk show host revealed efforts to arrange a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This pursuit coincides with Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Washington for discussions with President Donald Trump, centered on the Iranian nuclear threat and regional security.

