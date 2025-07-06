Left Menu

Ayatollah Khamenei Breaks Silence Amidst Conflict with Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared at a religious event following a period of seclusion due to the air war with Israel. Despite the conflict's escalation, Khamenei reassured his nation of resilience in a pre-recorded message aired on June 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 02:17 IST
Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei briefly appeared at a significant religious event, breaking his recent seclusion. State television aired footage showing Khamenei attending an Ashura ceremony, a significant occasion in the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, held inside a government function hall.

Khamenei's public absence had fueled speculations about his location and safety. Throughout the air war, which began on June 13, Iran had lost key commanders and nuclear scientists. During this period, Khamenei communicated through pre-recorded messages to maintain national morale and ensure his security.

In a message broadcast on June 26, Khamenei clearly stated Iran's position of defiance against escalating tensions. He emphasized that despite external pressures, including those from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran would remain steadfast in its stance and not concede.

(With inputs from agencies.)

