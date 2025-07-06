Ayatollah Khamenei Breaks Silence Amidst Conflict with Israel

Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei briefly appeared at a significant religious event, breaking his recent seclusion. State television aired footage showing Khamenei attending an Ashura ceremony, a significant occasion in the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, held inside a government function hall.

Khamenei's public absence had fueled speculations about his location and safety. Throughout the air war, which began on June 13, Iran had lost key commanders and nuclear scientists. During this period, Khamenei communicated through pre-recorded messages to maintain national morale and ensure his security.

In a message broadcast on June 26, Khamenei clearly stated Iran's position of defiance against escalating tensions. He emphasized that despite external pressures, including those from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran would remain steadfast in its stance and not concede.

(With inputs from agencies.)