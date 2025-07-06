High-Stakes Diplomacy: Qatar Mediation in Israel-Hamas Talks
Israel is sending a delegation to Qatar to negotiate a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, despite rejecting recent amendments proposed by Hamas. Gaza's humanitarian crisis grows amid ongoing conflict, yet potential resolution hangs in balance, with Israel focusing on securing hostages' return and addressing security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 02:47 IST
In a crucial turn in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel is dispatching a delegation to Qatar to engage in talks centered on a Gaza hostage and ceasefire agreement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office labeled recent changes to a ceasefire proposal by Hamas as unacceptable.
The ongoing conflict has severely impacted Gaza, prompting international concerns over humanitarian issues and accusations of war crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement