Global News Recap: Deportations, Conflicts, and Cultural Milestones

A summary of current world news covers various topics including deportations of migrants to South Sudan, U.S. President Trump's statements on Ukraine and Russia, worsening floods in Texas, UK police arrests related to a pro-Palestine group, and notable political developments across the globe.

In a decisive legal development, a U.S. judge in Massachusetts has cleared the path for the deportation of eight migrants to South Sudan, marking the end of their legal attempts to remain in the United States. The deportation is scheduled for this Independence Day, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

On the international relations front, President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine would require Patriot missiles for defense, following a call with President Zelenskiy. Trump voiced his displeasure with Russian President Putin for not progressing towards a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden region.

Tragedy struck in central Texas as flash floods claimed 43 lives, with many still missing. The sudden deluge affected regions around the Guadalupe River, prompting a massive rescue operation. Meanwhile, British authorities arrested supporters of the banned Palestine Action group on terrorism-related charges, demonstrating the nation's zero-tolerance policy towards suspected terrorism.

