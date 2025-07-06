BRICS Summit: Emerging Powers Aim to Reform Global Order

In a significant move affecting global geopolitics, the BRICS group of developing nations is set to converge in Rio de Janeiro. The summit underscores their growing clout, with new additions such as Indonesia and Iran, and the bloc's aim to reform traditional Western institutions and promote multilateralism.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the need for emerging nations to defend the multilateral trade regime amidst growing protectionism, marking BRICS as a key diplomatic player. The expansion of BRICS not only bolsters its diplomatic capacity but also brings challenges in aligning the diverse interests of its members.

Despite absent leaders, such as Xi Jinping and the online presence of Vladimir Putin due to legal challenges, the summit in Rio's Museum of Modern Art promises dialogues on climate action and reforming international bodies, signaling the bloc's aspirations to lead the developing world's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)