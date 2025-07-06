Left Menu

BRICS Evolution: From Primakov's Vision to Modi's Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, marking another pivotal point in the evolution of the BRICS bloc. Originally conceptualized by Russian PM Yevgeny Primakov in 1998, BRICS has expanded its membership and influence, with key developments like the proposition of a BRICS Development Bank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit highlights the ongoing evolution and significance of the international grouping. The summit in Rio de Janeiro marks an important chapter in BRICS' history, tracing back to its conceptualization by Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov in 1998.

The BRICS bloc, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, held its inaugural summit in 2009 in Russia, attended by then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. A key development in BRICS' journey was Singh's 2012 proposal to establish a BRICS Development Bank, leading to the creation of the New Development Bank headquartered in Shanghai.

The original BRIC quartet expanded in 2010 with South Africa's inclusion, further extending its reach in 2024 by adding Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. During his five-nation visit, Modi traveled to several countries, culminating in his participation in the BRICS Summit, underlining India's continued engagement and influence within this global forum.

