Political Turmoil: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Arrested in Gujarat for Attempted Murder

Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a taluka panchayat functionary in Dediapada, Narmada district. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Saturday during a meeting under Vasava's constituency.

The altercation began when Vasava objected to his nominee being overlooked for a committee position. The situation escalated with Vasava allegedly assaulting panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, first verbally and then physically hurling a mobile phone at him, causing injury, according to the complaint.

In response to Vasava's arrest, local authorities enforced restrictions on public gatherings to maintain peace. Meanwhile, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of using the arrest as a political tactic following their loss in a recent bypoll. Kejriwal claimed the BJP was "furious" over AAP's victory and warned against underestimating the public's discontent with BJP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)