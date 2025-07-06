Kerala Tourism Controversy: Allegations of Spy Invitation Dismissed

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has dismissed accusations that the state's Left government invited individuals linked to espionage, specifically Jyoti Malhotra, to promote tourism.

The remarks were made in response to BJP leader K Surendran's claims, stemming from an RTI reply confirming Malhotra's invitation to Kerala on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

Riyas countered by emphasizing that neither the government nor its ministers would knowingly welcome a spy and dismissed the allegations as baseless propaganda not affecting their work as the public supports them.

(With inputs from agencies.)