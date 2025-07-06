Left Menu

Kerala Tourism Controversy: Allegations of Spy Invitation Dismissed

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas refuted allegations by BJP leader K Surendran that social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying for Pakistan, was invited to Kerala to promote tourism. Riyas stated the government would never knowingly support such activities and dismissed the allegations as propaganda.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has dismissed accusations that the state's Left government invited individuals linked to espionage, specifically Jyoti Malhotra, to promote tourism.

The remarks were made in response to BJP leader K Surendran's claims, stemming from an RTI reply confirming Malhotra's invitation to Kerala on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

Riyas countered by emphasizing that neither the government nor its ministers would knowingly welcome a spy and dismissed the allegations as baseless propaganda not affecting their work as the public supports them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

