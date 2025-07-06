Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Faces Backlash Over Extradition Remarks

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman, faced sharp criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after suggesting possible extraditions to India. The PTI accused him of being an 'immature political child' whose proposals could harm Pakistan's national security narrative.

In his interview with Al Jazeera, Bhutto-Zardari discussed dialogue with India, mentioning that extraditing individuals like Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed could serve as confidence-building measures. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned these statements, emphasizing how they humiliate the nation on international platforms.

Bhutto-Zardari, in response to criticism, clarified that prosecuting certain individuals for cross-border terrorism is challenging due to India's alleged noncompliance with necessary legal procedures. He asserted his willingness to build cooperation, provided India participates actively in the legal processes.

