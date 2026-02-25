Controversy Erupts Over Corruption Section in NCERT Textbook

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has come under scrutiny for including a section on 'corruption in the judiciary' in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, which has now been removed from circulation. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court initiated suo moto proceedings concerning this section, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant insisting that the judiciary's reputation must be protected.

Chief Justice Kant addressed the issue explicitly, recognizing significant public and institutional concerns. Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi criticized the selective focus on judicial corruption, highlighting the absence of parallel discussions on corruption in politics and bureaucracy.

The issue has prompted reactions from legal and educational sectors, with President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh, questioning the NCERT's editorial decisions. He emphasized that corruption is not confined to the judiciary, pointing out the deeper issues within the political sphere, noting that judicial corruption pales in comparison to that within the executive branch and political arena.