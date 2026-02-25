Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Corruption Section in NCERT Textbook

The NCERT's new Class 8 Social Science textbook featuring a section on 'corruption in the judiciary' has sparked legal action and controversy. The Supreme Court initiated proceedings with Chief Justice Surya Kant expressing grave concerns over defamation, urging scrutiny over the omission of other sectors' corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:39 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Corruption Section in NCERT Textbook
Representative Image (Photo/X/@ncert) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has come under scrutiny for including a section on 'corruption in the judiciary' in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, which has now been removed from circulation. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court initiated suo moto proceedings concerning this section, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant insisting that the judiciary's reputation must be protected.

Chief Justice Kant addressed the issue explicitly, recognizing significant public and institutional concerns. Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi criticized the selective focus on judicial corruption, highlighting the absence of parallel discussions on corruption in politics and bureaucracy.

The issue has prompted reactions from legal and educational sectors, with President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh, questioning the NCERT's editorial decisions. He emphasized that corruption is not confined to the judiciary, pointing out the deeper issues within the political sphere, noting that judicial corruption pales in comparison to that within the executive branch and political arena.

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026