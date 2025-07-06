Tensions Surge: Maritime Attacks in the Red Sea Amid Middle East Conflicts

A ship navigating the Red Sea near Yemen was attacked recently, the British military reported. Armed men targeted the vessel using guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

The attack occurs amidst heightened tensions in the Middle East involving the Israel-Hamas war, Iran-Israel conflicts, and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The UK Maritime Trade Operations center confirmed an armed security team on board returned fire with the situation still developing. Authorities are investigating.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have intensified missile and drone attacks on maritime traffic, aiming to halt Israel's military actions in Gaza. Since late 2023, they have attacked over 100 merchant ships, drastically reducing Red Sea trade flow. Although piracy from Somalia remains an issue, these wider regional conflicts are having the most noticeable impact on maritime stability.

