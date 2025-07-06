Left Menu

BRICS Summit: A New Era of Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi highlights BRICS' role in economic cooperation at the summit in Brazil. Despite major leaders' absence, discussions on global issues continue. The expanded group now includes 11 nations. Key topics include West Asia, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and climate finance. The summit will focus on inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the significant role of BRICS in fostering economic cooperation and global good during the summit in Brazil. Despite the notable absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the meeting facilitated discussions on critical global issues.

The expanded BRICS now encompasses 11 major emerging economies, representing a substantial portion of the world's population, GDP, and trade. Key topics include the escalating situation in West Asia, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and challenges facing the Global South.

The summit, hosted by Brazil's President Lula, will conclude with declarations addressing climate change financing and the governance of artificial intelligence, with an eye on enhancing intra-BRICS trade through national currencies. Next year, India takes on the presidency of BRICS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

