Putin Criticizes Liberal Globalization at BRICS Summit
During a BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the liberal model of globalization is outdated. He urged BRICS nations to enhance collaboration in sectors like natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance, highlighting the need for a more cooperative approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the liberal model of globalization as obsolete during a recent BRICS summit.
While addressing the summit via video link, Putin challenged the current global order and urged member nations to bolster cooperation.
He emphasized collaboration in areas such as natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance as pivotal for the bloc's progress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- BRICS
- globalization
- liberal model
- economy
- cooperation
- natural resources
- logistics
- trade
- finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering India's MSMEs: Digital Transformation for a $5 Trillion Economy
South Korea Unveils Bold $22.1 Billion Budget Plan to Boost Economy
Inland Container Depot Boosts Haryana Economy and International Yoga Day Celebrated
Surge in Gig Economy: A New Era for Blue Collar Jobs
BRICS Summit Prepares to Elevate Global South Through Deepened Cooperation