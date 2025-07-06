Left Menu

Putin Criticizes Liberal Globalization at BRICS Summit

During a BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the liberal model of globalization is outdated. He urged BRICS nations to enhance collaboration in sectors like natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance, highlighting the need for a more cooperative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:34 IST
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the liberal model of globalization as obsolete during a recent BRICS summit.

While addressing the summit via video link, Putin challenged the current global order and urged member nations to bolster cooperation.

He emphasized collaboration in areas such as natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance as pivotal for the bloc's progress.

