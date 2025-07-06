Left Menu

CPI(ML) Criticizes Bihar Election 'Relaxation' as Deceptive

The CPI(ML) criticizes the Election Commission's 'relaxation' in Bihar's voter list revision as deceptive, arguing it defers rather than eliminates mass disenfranchisement. CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya warns of significant voter elimination during the draft stage and asserts that the relaxation increases discretionary powers for Electoral Registration Officers.

CPI(ML) has labeled the Election Commission's recent 'relaxation' during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision exercise as deceptive. According to the party, the move only delays the potential for mass disenfranchisement.

Dipankar Bhattacharya, General Secretary of CPI(ML), pointed out that just 14 percent of forms have been returned, indicating the likelihood of significant voter elimination at the draft stage. He criticized the 'relaxation' of not needing documents at this stage as misleading, claiming it paves the way for increased discretionary power for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the revision is progressing smoothly and has not altered its instructions. The Commission reiterated that voters have until July 25, 2025, to submit their documents, with additional opportunities provided during the Claims & Objections period.

