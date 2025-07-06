Odisha BJP Gears Up for New Leadership Election Amidst Rath Yatra Aftermath

The Odisha BJP is poised for a leadership transition as it prepares to elect a new state president. If candidates fail to reach a consensus, polling will occur on July 8, party officials announced on Sunday.

The nomination process is set to begin on Monday, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Following the addressal of any nomination-related grievances, the final list of candidates will be revealed by 4:30 PM. The election, delayed due to the Rath Yatra stampede tragedy, signifies the party's commitment to democratic processes.

In keeping with tradition, the BJP prefers a consensus-based selection for its leadership. Despite the election's democratic nature, the current president, Manmohan Samal, has remained tight-lipped about his candidacy. The organizational elections occur triennially as per BJP's constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)