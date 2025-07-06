Left Menu

Odisha BJP Gears Up for New Leadership Election Amidst Rath Yatra Aftermath

The Odisha BJP is set to elect a new president with voting slated for July 8 if consensus isn't reached. The nomination process starts soon, and the final candidates list will be published after addressing any complaints. The election was delayed due to the Rath Yatra festival stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha BJP is poised for a leadership transition as it prepares to elect a new state president. If candidates fail to reach a consensus, polling will occur on July 8, party officials announced on Sunday.

The nomination process is set to begin on Monday, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Following the addressal of any nomination-related grievances, the final list of candidates will be revealed by 4:30 PM. The election, delayed due to the Rath Yatra stampede tragedy, signifies the party's commitment to democratic processes.

In keeping with tradition, the BJP prefers a consensus-based selection for its leadership. Despite the election's democratic nature, the current president, Manmohan Samal, has remained tight-lipped about his candidacy. The organizational elections occur triennially as per BJP's constitutional provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

