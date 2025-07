BRICS Summit: Navigating Global Tensions Amid Absenteeism and Economic Concerns

BRICS leaders convened on Sunday to address escalating tariffs and geopolitical tensions, notably cautioning against US actions without directly naming President Donald Trump. The bloc criticized Israel's military actions and emphasized respect for WTO rules. Discussions focused on trade and humanitarian issues, avoiding direct confrontation with major global powers.

Despite notable absences including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, who participated virtually due to an arrest warrant, the summit aimed to present a unified front. The declaration underscored concerns over NATO's military spending and called for peaceful resolutions, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Iran, represented by its foreign minister, criticized recent attacks and urged global accountability. BRICS reaffirmed commitments to a two-state solution, yet faced internal discord over its effectiveness. The summit highlighted the bloc's struggle for unity as it expands its ranks, seeking to enhance cooperation amid international challenges.