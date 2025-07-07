Left Menu

Elon Musk's 'America Party' Sparks Political Feud with Trump

Elon Musk has announced the creation of the 'America Party' in response to Trump’s tax bill, causing a feud with the former president who criticized the initiative. The move has stirred political tensions and impacted Musk's business relations, notably delaying Azoria Partners' plans for a Tesla fund.

Updated: 07-07-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 03:46 IST
Elon Musk announced his plan to establish a new political group named the 'America Party,' escalating a public feud with former President Donald Trump. Musk criticized Trump's tax and spending bill, which he claimed could bankrupt the United States.

In a reactionary statement, Trump dismissed the idea of a third party as 'ridiculous,' insisting the two-party system serves the United States best. His remarks came as he was returning from a golf club visit, emphasizing that the political system was not designed for third-party success.

Musk's political venture has already had business repercussions, with Azoria Partners announcing a delay in launching a Tesla-related venture. Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee has welcomed the discord between Musk and Trump, as it highlights divisions within the Republican camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

