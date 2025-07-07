Stalled Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks in Qatar: A Diplomatic Standstill

Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel held in Qatar have concluded without a decisive outcome, Palestinian sources disclosed early Monday. They noted that the Israeli team was not empowered to seal an agreement with Hamas.

These negotiations took place ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anticipated visit to the White House, his third since U.S. President Donald Trump resumed office nearly six months ago. Despite the resumption of talks in Doha, the Israeli delegation lacked the authority necessary to secure a deal, as reported by the sources to Reuters.

Prior to his departure to the United States, Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli negotiators were equipped with explicit directives to secure a ceasefire arrangement aligned with Israel's conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)