Stalled Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks in Qatar: A Diplomatic Standstill

Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Qatar have ended without a conclusive agreement. The Israeli delegation lacked the mandate to finalize any deal, according to Palestinian sources. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on conditions for a ceasefire before meeting with U.S. President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 04:31 IST
Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel held in Qatar have concluded without a decisive outcome, Palestinian sources disclosed early Monday. They noted that the Israeli team was not empowered to seal an agreement with Hamas.

These negotiations took place ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anticipated visit to the White House, his third since U.S. President Donald Trump resumed office nearly six months ago. Despite the resumption of talks in Doha, the Israeli delegation lacked the authority necessary to secure a deal, as reported by the sources to Reuters.

Prior to his departure to the United States, Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli negotiators were equipped with explicit directives to secure a ceasefire arrangement aligned with Israel's conditions.

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Australia
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

 Global
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

