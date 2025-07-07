Stalled Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks in Qatar: A Diplomatic Standstill
Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel in Qatar have ended without a conclusive agreement. The Israeli delegation lacked the mandate to finalize any deal, according to Palestinian sources. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on conditions for a ceasefire before meeting with U.S. President Trump.
Indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel held in Qatar have concluded without a decisive outcome, Palestinian sources disclosed early Monday. They noted that the Israeli team was not empowered to seal an agreement with Hamas.
These negotiations took place ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anticipated visit to the White House, his third since U.S. President Donald Trump resumed office nearly six months ago. Despite the resumption of talks in Doha, the Israeli delegation lacked the authority necessary to secure a deal, as reported by the sources to Reuters.
Prior to his departure to the United States, Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli negotiators were equipped with explicit directives to secure a ceasefire arrangement aligned with Israel's conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire talks
- Qatar
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- diplomacy
- Doha
- White House
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Trump Announces 'Successful Attack' on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Trump Authorizes Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites in a Bold Military Move
U.S. Strikes: Trump's Bold Move on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Trump's Bold Strike: Aimed at Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
US Strikes 'Obliterate' Iranian Nuclear Sites: Trump's Bold Claim