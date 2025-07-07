Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Ibrahim's Bilateral Dialogue

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian counterpart Anwar bin Ibrahim met during the BRICS Summit to discuss bilateral ties. Topics included regional security, trade, investment, and mutual support in international arenas. Modi lauded Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship and emphasized the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 05:26 IST
On the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim to enhance bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on various sectors including defence, education, and healthcare, with an eye on regional security. Modi expressed gratitude for Malaysia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also commended Malaysia on its ASEAN chairmanship and stressed the importance of expediting the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement review.

