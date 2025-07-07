Strengthening Ties: Modi and Ibrahim's Bilateral Dialogue

On the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim to enhance bilateral relations.

The discussions focused on various sectors including defence, education, and healthcare, with an eye on regional security. Modi expressed gratitude for Malaysia's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also commended Malaysia on its ASEAN chairmanship and stressed the importance of expediting the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement review.