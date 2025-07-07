Escalation in the Red Sea: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports
Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held ports following a suspected Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea. The Houthis responded with a missile strike on Israel, which reportedly impacted without causing immediate injuries. The conflict highlights tensions over suspected weapon transfers from Iran to the Houthis.
In a dramatic escalation, Israel's military launched early Monday airstrikes targeting key ports and facilities held by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The strikes came in response to what Israel cited as a suspected Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea, which ignited, took on water, and led to the crew abandoning the vessel.
Among the targets struck by Israeli forces were Hodeida, Ras Isa, and Salif—ports claimed to be hubs for weapon transfers from Iran to the Houthis. Israel accuses these facilities of being instrumental in supporting terrorist activities against Israel and its allies.
Retaliating, the Houthis reportedly launched a missile aimed at Israel. While Israel attempted to intercept the missile, early reports indicate it may have made impact, though there were no immediate accounts of casualties.
