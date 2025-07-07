Trump's Tariff Threat Targets Pro-BRICS Nations
US President Donald Trump has declared a 10% tariff on nations aligning with BRICS. In retaliation to BRICS criticism, Trump announced on Truth Social about sending tariff letters globally. The expanding BRICS bloc includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia joining soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:16 IST
US President Donald Trump has declared his intention to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries supporting the BRICS bloc, following their criticism of his trade policies.
The announcement came as BRICS leaders gathered for their 17th summit in Brazil, discussing concerns over rising tariffs imposed by the US.
Originally encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has recently expanded, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE joining, and Indonesia set to join in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- BRICS
- trade
- policy
- Brazil
- US
- Trump's announcement
- global trade
- expansion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Strikes in Iran: A Bold Move in Longstanding Conflict
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed
US Strikes 'Obliterate' Iranian Nuclear Sites: Trump's Bold Claim
Trump warns Tehran against retaliation against US, says Iran has choice between 'peace or tragedy', reports AP.
Grave Concerns Over Escalating US-Iran Conflict