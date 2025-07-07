BJP MP Accuses Congress of Exploiting Sikh Community

In a dramatic accusation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey, has charged former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with colluding with Britain during the infamous 1984 assault on Amritsar's Golden Temple. Dubey, taking to social media platform X, backed his claims by citing a letter allegedly depicting British military presence during 'Operation Blue Star'.

Dubey further stirred controversy by alleging dubious agreements between India and Pakistan. He accused Congress of relinquishing Kartarpur Sahib to Pakistan in a 1960 accord and claimed major Sikh figures were strategically placed to obscure Congress's role in the anti-Sikh riots that same year. According to Dubey, these moves signaled Congress's plans to politicize the Sikh community.

The BJP MP did not stop there; he lambasted former leaders like Nehru for allegedly ceding significant portions of Indian territory to Pakistan. Highlighting clauses of the Indus Water Treaty and agreements pertaining to Punjab regions, Dubey depicted these actions as a flagrant betrayal of national interests, attributing it to Congress's 'pro-Pakistan' stride.

(With inputs from agencies.)