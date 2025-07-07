Left Menu

Language and Politics: Maharashtra's Turbulent Marathi-Hindi Debate

The Marathi-Hindi linguistic row in Maharashtra intensifies as political leaders exchange heated rhetoric. NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes BJP's Nishikant Dubey for incendiary comparisons with terrorists. Violence linked to this debate has seen arrests and rising tensions, sparking widespread condemnations across party lines.

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange escalating the ongoing Marathi-Hindi language controversy in Maharashtra, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday countered BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's contentious remarks. Dubey recently likened political parties Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP-SCP to notorious terrorists amidst the language row. Pawar urged Dubey to refrain from deploying election tactics pertaining to Bihar in Maharashtra, accusing him of disrupting regional harmony.

Dubey's controversial comments were broadcasted on X, where he equated the actions of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and others to terrorists like Salauddin, Maulana Masood Azhar, and Dawood Ibrahim, infamous for atrocities against Hindus. He further challenged Marathi advocates to target Urdu speakers, igniting outrage among Maharashtra's political stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar lambasted Minister Ashish Shelar for paralleling recent language-related violence with the Pahalgam terror attack. Shelar's remarks came in response to mounting incidents of aggression amid the linguistic dispute. Police have detained MNS workers following vandalism incidents, signaling the deteriorating situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

