BJP Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Stock Market Allegations

The BJP has rebuffed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims about stock market manipulation, highlighting strong reforms and regulatory actions. BJP IT head Amit Malviya criticized Gandhi, noting increased investor participation and wealth generation in the market. Malviya defended regulatory actions as evidence of proactive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:36 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of stock market manipulation as fear-mongering and misinformation. BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya emphasized that the Indian stock market has generated substantial wealth for retail investors.

Gandhi criticized the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) following its action against Jane Street for alleged index manipulation. Malviya argued that the regulatory body's strong action contradicts Gandhi's claims of governmental silence and inaction.

Highlighting market reforms, Malviya pointed out the growth of investor participation and wealth creation in recent years under Modi's governance, contrasting it with historical scams under Congress rule, challenging Gandhi's understanding of the market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

