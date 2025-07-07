Ishiba Faces Rising Opposition Amid Upcoming Elections

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is dwindling as national elections approach, according to an NHK poll revealed on Monday. Voters are increasingly favoring opposition parties that advocate for tax cuts over Ishiba's proposed economic relief measures.

Ishiba's coalition, comprising the Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito, lost their majority in the lower house last year. A poor performance in the forthcoming upper house polls, scheduled for July 20, could significantly weaken Ishiba's political influence.

In his bid to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, Ishiba has proposed one-off cash handouts. However, most opposition platforms promise to cut or abolish the sales tax. The NHK poll indicated that 52% of participants are in favor of cutting the sales tax, whereas 17% prefer cash handouts.

