Left Menu

Ishiba Faces Rising Opposition Amid Upcoming Elections

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has declined ahead of national elections. His cabinet's approval dropped to 31%. Opposition parties gain traction with tax cut proposals, while Ishiba suggests cash handouts to address rising prices. The upcoming upper house elections are crucial for his political future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:25 IST
Ishiba Faces Rising Opposition Amid Upcoming Elections
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is dwindling as national elections approach, according to an NHK poll revealed on Monday. Voters are increasingly favoring opposition parties that advocate for tax cuts over Ishiba's proposed economic relief measures.

Ishiba's coalition, comprising the Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito, lost their majority in the lower house last year. A poor performance in the forthcoming upper house polls, scheduled for July 20, could significantly weaken Ishiba's political influence.

In his bid to alleviate the financial burden on citizens, Ishiba has proposed one-off cash handouts. However, most opposition platforms promise to cut or abolish the sales tax. The NHK poll indicated that 52% of participants are in favor of cutting the sales tax, whereas 17% prefer cash handouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025