Kenya's Clash: Protests and Police Brutality Saga

Kenyan police clashed with protesters in Nairobi on the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies. The recent outcry stems from the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, prompting widespread demonstrations. Police deployed tear gas and water cannon, while authorities restricted access to Nairobi amid heightened tensions.

In Nairobi, Kenyan police fired upon advancing protesters during demonstrations marking the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies, according to a Reuters report. The protests follow the controversial death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody last month, which has catalyzed a wave of public dissent.

The capital witnessed heightened security measures, with police deploying tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds as protesters advanced. Despite blockades on major roads leading into the city, demonstrators amassed on foot, while schools and local businesses shuttered in anticipation of unrest.

Protests also erupted in other parts of Kenya, including Nyeri, Embu, and Nakuru, highlighting the country's ongoing battle with issues like police brutality and political corruption. The annual 'Saba Saba' demonstrations recall the 1990 struggle that led to Kenya's transformation into a multiparty democracy.

